Taylor Swift Drops ‘…Ready For It?’

Taylor Swift has released the second track from her upcoming new album Reputation. The new song, titled “…Ready For It?” was first teased on Saturday, September 2 during the Alabama vs. Florida State college football game and was released in full on Sunday, September 3. “In the middle of the night / In my dreams / You should see the things we do, baby,” Swift sings during the chorus. “In the middle of the night / In my dreams / I know I’m gonna be with you so I’ll take my time / Are you ready for it?” “..Ready For It?” will serve as the opening track to Swift’s new album. It follows the previously released single “Look What You Made Me Do.” The new album is set to drop on November 10. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «