Taylor Swift Hits Number One With ‘Look What You Made Me Do’

Taylor Swift has scored her fifth number one hit with her latest single “Look What You Made Me Do.” Billboard reports that “Look What You Made Me Do” rose from No. 77 to No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart (dated September 16), following its first full week of data tracking. After its August 25 release, the song scored the highest weekly streaming and sales sums for a track in 2017 and breaks the record for the most weekly streams ever for a song by a woman. The single successfully dethroned Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito,” featuring Justin Bieber, which had tied the record for the most weeks spent at No. 1 (16) in the Hot 100’s 59-year history. “Look What You Made Me Do” is the first single off of Swift’s upcoming album Reputation, which is due out November 10. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «