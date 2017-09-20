Tom Petty Closed Out KAABOO Music Fest

Tom Petty closed out the KABOO Festival in style over the weekend, with a two-hour set celebrating his four years in the music business. “In case you don’t know, we’re celebrating our 40th year on tour,” Petty, along with his trusty backing band the Heartbreakers, told the crowd, according to the San Diego Union Tribune. “Tonight, I’m going to (play) this show like it’s a one-sided vinyl record – and we’re going to drop the needle wherever it wants to land.” Petty opened his set with “Rockin’ Around (With You),” the first track on their very first album, and later closed out the set with the last track on that debut release, “American Girl.” Throughout the night, he also performed hits like “Free Fallin’,” “Refugee,” and “Don’t Come Around Here No More,” as well as “Crawling Back to You” from his 1994 solo release Wildflowers. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «