Toni Braxton Drops ‘Deadwood’

Toni Braxton has revealed her new track "Deadwood." On the track she spurns a lover, saying that she's been done wrong but is determined to see that bad luck come back around. "Just want to let you know, I won't let this one go," she croons on the track. "You got me down, but I ain't out / Think you got me good, left me like some deadwood / I may be down, but I'll turn it around." She also noted there is a video for the track in the works: "There is this guy in the video who's super sexy. I think we're going to be seeing a lot of him. He's great eye candy." The track is pulled from her forthcoming new release, about which she adds: "I'm excited to be doing what I love doing," she said of her first solo album since 2010's Pulse. "I feel like I'm older, I want to say what I feel, I don't want to be censored."