3 Doors Down Announce Acoustic Tour

3 Doors Down have confirmed plans for a string of acoustic tour dates set for next year. The run is set to kick off on January 16 in Airway Heights, Washington at the Northern Quest Resort & Casino and will continue through February 11 in Detroit at the Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel. "Over the years we've always enjoyed stripping down our songs and playing them acoustic," says 3 Doors Down frontman Brad Arnold. "For us as a live band it breathes new life into these songs, allows us to switch-up our set and dig really deep into our catalog. We're looking forward to playing in some intimate venues, which we don't often do, and being up close and personal with our fans." 3 Doors Down 'Back Porch Jam' Tour Dates Jan. 16 – Airway Heights, Wash. @ Northern Quest Resort & Casino Jan. 17 – Salem, Ore. @ Elsinore Theatre Jan. 19 – Santa Ynez, Calif. @ Chumash Casino Jan. 20 – Reno, Nev. @ Silver Legacy Casino Jan. 21 – Modesto, Calif. @ Gallo Center for the Arts Jan. 23 – Santa Rosa, Calif. @ Luther Burbank Center for the Arts Jan. 25 – Visalia, Calif. @ Visalia Fox Theatre Jan. 26 – Morongo, Calif. @ Morongo Casino Resort Jan. 27 – Chandler, Ariz. @ Wild Horse Pass Hotel & Casino Jan. 30 – Denver, Colo. @ Paramount Theatre Jan. 31 – Salina, Kan. @ Stiefel Theatre Feb. 2 – Baraboo, Wis. @ HCGWD Ho Chunk Casino Feb. 3 – Elizabeth, Ind. @ Horseshoe Southern-The Showroom Feb. 6 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Palace Theatre Feb. 7 – Athens, Ohio @ Ohio Univ. -Templeton Mem. Aud. Feb. 9 – Northfield, Ohio @ Hard Rock Live Feb. 10 – Joliet, Ill. @ Rialto Square Theatre Feb. 11 – Detroit, Mich. @ Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel