Alicia Keys ‘No One’ Features In Tiffany Ad

An acapella rendition of Alicia Keys’ track “No One” appears in a new ad for high-end jewelry maker Tiffany and Company. She becomes the most recent pop star to offer her services to the brand following Lady Gaga and Janelle Monae. “Love and commitment is as unique and individual as we are, and every relationship deserves to be recognized and celebrated,” Keys told Billboard. “We need more love than ever right now, and I’m proud to lend my voice to something beautiful that is so true to the spirit of my music.” “As a brand that celebrates true love in all its forms, Tiffany is a destination for iconic, identifiable symbols of commitment, beyond the traditional,” Reed Krakoff, Chief Artistic Officer of Tiffany & Co. told Billboard. “This campaign celebrates love in a way that only Tiffany can.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «