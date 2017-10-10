Ariana Grande Shows Off Grey Hair

Ariana Grande has debuted a new grey hair style. She debuted the new look on Instagram and confirmed it’s not silver, it’s definitely grey. Grande has been open about her hair-coloring habits and says it hasn’t always been healthy. “I had to bleach my hair and dye it red every other week for the first 4 years of playing Cat. as one would assume, that completely destroyed my hair,” Grande said. “I now wear a wig on Sam & Cat. My real hair is back to brown and I wear extensions but I wear it in a pony tail because my actual hair is so broken that it looks absolutely ratchet and absurd when I let it down.” “I tried wigs, they looked RIDICULOUS. Tried a weave because I am working on a new project and want to try some different looks and literally wanted to rip my scalp off,” she continued. “So as annoying as it is for y’all to have to look at the same hair style all the time, it’s all that works for now (AND I’m comfortable for the first time in years)..” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «