Billie Joe Armstrong Teams With Kat Von D For ‘Basket Case’ Eyeliner

Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong has partnered up with Kat Von D on Basket Case Liner, a new eyeliner. While the product has yet to be officially announced, Von D took to Instagram to showcase some behind the scenes shots of her photo shoot with Armstrong, as well as a close-up of the product itself. The liner features Armstrong’s signature in silver print. For a goofy candid from the photo shoot, she added the caption, “Kinda hard to take a serious photo when you’re handcuffed to this guy.” There is no official release date for Basket Case Liner as of yet. Meanwhile, Green Day has announced their second greatest hits album, God’s Favorite Band, which will be released on November 17, which will feature two new songs, including a collaboration with country superstar Miranda Lambert. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «