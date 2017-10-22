Billie Joe Armstrong Teams With Kat Von D For ‘Basket Case’ Eyeliner

Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong has partnered up with Kat Von D on Basket Case Liner, a new eyeliner. While the product has yet to be officially announced, Von D took to Instagram to showcase some behind the scenes shots of her photo shoot with Armstrong, as well as a close-up of the product itself. The liner features Armstrong’s signature in silver print. For a goofy candid from the photo shoot, she added the caption, “Kinda hard to take a serious photo when you’re handcuffed to this guy.” There is no official release date for Basket Case Liner as of yet. Meanwhile, Green Day has announced their second greatest hits album, God’s Favorite Band, which will be released on November 17, which will feature two new songs, including a collaboration with country superstar Miranda Lambert. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «
Check Also
Tina Turner Makes Rare Public Appearance At London Launch Of Tina
Tina Turner made a special appearance at the launch of a new bio-musical based on her life. The show is titled Tina and is currently in previews, but formally opens at the April 17 at London's Aldwych Theatre. The show stars Tony nominee Adrienne Warren in the leading role as Turner. "Growing up watching Tina, I knew how to shake my hips before I could tie my shoes."More »