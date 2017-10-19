Billy Joel And His Wife Are Expecting Another Child

Billy Joel is expecting his second child with wife Alexis and his third total, he confirmed to the Belfast Telegraph. “We are due next month,” he said, adding that the couple’s 2-year-old daughter Della Rose has a “pretty good” snooze schedule at the moment. “She sleeps through the night,” he adds of Della. “I hope the next one will.” Joel is also dad to 31-year-old daughter Alexa Ray with ex-wife Christie Brinkley. Joel and Alexis welcomed Della in August 2015. In the same interview, Alexis opened up about their daughter. When asked if Della is into Peppa Pig and PAW Patrol, she says, “Not really. She is out all day long. So, she is not really watching a lot of TV. I’m sure she will soon enough!” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «