Billy Joel And His Wife Welcome Second Daughter

Billy Joel has once again become a father, this time at the age of 68. The rock legend and his wife Alexis welcomed their daughter Remy Anne into the world on October 22. She weighed in at 7 lbs. 3 oz. Joel's reps confirmed the news and said that he's thrilled to once again expand his family. "Sunday night, Billy and Alexis Joel welcomed Remy Anne into their family," Joel's rep tells PEOPLE exclusively. "Alexis and Remy are doing well, and everyone is thrilled." It is the second child for the pair, who had daughter Della Rose one month after tying the knot in Long Island in 2015. At the time his reps confirmed: "Billy is thrilled to become a dad again."