Billy Joel Extends MSG Residency

On the heels of his 91st performance at his Madison Square Garden residency, Billy Joel announced that he is extending his monthly run at the historic venue. He made the announcement earlier this week, during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. "I don't think Patrick Ewing played 91 times at Madison Square Garden," Jimmy Kimmel joked. "It's an unbelievable record." "We're gonna go into 2018," Joel confirmed. "I thought it would kind of taper off after four or five years, but they're buying tickets faster now than they were at the beginning." Joel is extending his MSG residency with an unprecedented 48th gig on January 11. Joel began his historic run at MSG in January 2014. Ever since, he has played one show at the iconic venue per month.