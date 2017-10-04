Bob Seger Postpones Remaining Tour Dates

Bob Seger has postponed his remaining 2017 tour dates because of an “urgent medical issue concerning his vertebrae,” his team announced. The Detroit rocker had 18 dates left on his schedule, running through November 17. Shows will be rescheduled, Seger’s camp says, and existing tickets will be honored for those dates. “I’m so disappointed to have to suspend the tour as the band is on a great roll,” Seger said in a statement. “It’s a privilege to play for our amazing fans. Hoping to be back out on the road very soon.” Seger and the Silver Bullet Band had kicked off their latest round of touring back on August 24 in Toledo and had played 13 dates so far, including DTE Energy Music Theatre and the Palace of Auburn Hills’ closing show September 23. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «