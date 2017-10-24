Bob Seger Recovering After Surgery

Bob Seger is reportedly recovering comfortably after having surgery for a pinched vertebra in his neck. The rocker postponed selected dates on his Runaway Train tour earlier this month after revealing the condition and announcing that he would need to have it surgically repaired. “Bob is on the road to recovery after undergoing surgery on Friday to address the medical issue causing the postponement of his tour. According to his doctors surgery ‘couldn’t have gone better.’ Bob wants to thank all his fans for the outpouring of well wishes and support. We hope to have news regarding dates for the tour soon.” He broke the news earlier this month with an announcement reading: “I’m so disappointed to have to suspend the tour as the band is on a great roll,” Seger said in a statement. “It’s a privilege to play for our amazing fans. Hoping to be back out on the road very soon.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «