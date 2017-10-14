Bob Seger Reveals New Album Details

Bob Seger has revealed the track listing for I Knew You When. The new studio set is due out on November 17 and follows Ride Out, Seger’s 2014 release which rose to number 2 on the Billboard 200 chart. The album will feature a new cover of Lou Reed’s “Busload of Faith,” which has been released to radio as a single. “Busload of Faith,” which originally appeared on Reed’s 1989 album New York, gets a small lyrical tweak thanks to Seger. He replaced “churches” with “real estate” in this line: “You can’t depend on the president, unless there’s real estate that you want to buy.” The Detroit Free Press suggests that the barb is aimed at President Trump. Bob Seger, ‘I Knew You When’ Track Listing: “Gracile” “Busload of Faith” “The Highway” “I Knew You When” “I’ll Remember You” “The Sea Inside” “Marie” “Runaway Train” “Something More” “Democracy” “Forward Into the Past” (deluxe edition only) “Blue Ridge” (deluxe edition only) “Glenn Song” (deluxe edition only) Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «