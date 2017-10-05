Bruce Springsteen Dedicates First Broadway Show To Tom Petty

As Bruce Springsteen launched his Broadway debut, Springsteen On Broadway, he dedicated the performance to the late Tom Petty. Springsteen dedicated the first of his solo acoustic storyteller shows to Petty, along with Petty’s family and Heartbreakers bandmates, audience members told The New York Daily News. Springsteen also saluted Petty via Twitter. “Down here on E Street, we’re devastated and heartbroken over the death of Tom Petty,” he wrote. “Our hearts go out to his family and bandmates. I’ve always felt a deep kinship with his music. A great songwriter and performer, whenever we saw each other, it was like running into a long lost brother. Our world will be a sadder place without him.” Springsteen On Broadway will run for the next eight weeks. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «