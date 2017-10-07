Bruce Springsteen Talks Solo Album

Bruce Springsteen has opened up about his plans for a new album in the very near future. Speaking with Variety, he said up next after his highly anticipated run on Broadway could be a solo release. “I suppose the [solo] record that I haven’t released. It’s not topical at all – topical writing at the moment doesn’t hold a lot of interest to me. I really got out a lot of what I had to say in that vein on “Wrecking Ball.” I’m not driven to write any anti-Trump diatribe; that doesn’t feel necessary at the moment,” he explained. By way of explanation he added: “It feels a little redundant to me at the moment. And, once again, I always try to look at what I can deliver that’s personal to me and of most value. The audience has a wide variety of needs; whatever you’re writing, you’re trying to meet your own need, and as I’ve said in other interviews, Marty Scorsese once said, “The job of the artist is to make the audience care about your obsessions.” So I hope I write about the things that obsess me well enough for my audience to care about them.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «