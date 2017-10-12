Bruce Springsteen’s Broadway Show Rakes In $2.3 Million

Bruce Springsteen’s Broadway debut, “Springsteen on Broadway,” topped $2 million ($2,332,108) in its first five performances. The show took place at Jujamcyn Theatres’ Walter Kerr. The concert rang up $2.3 million in sales, with an average ticket price of $496.72. Previews for the residency began on October 3. “It’s going to feel like a garage workshop basically, and I’m going to play my songs and tell my stories,” Springsteen says on the new show. “So it wasn’t something that called for a whole lot more than that. Basically it’s a one-man show. There’s no production beyond the stage, some lights and some very high-quality sound. I thought anything beyond the song and the story ended up feeling too rigid and distracting. It happens every time we go to do a tour, you know?” “Springsteen on Broadway” landed in the No. 3 slot in the week’s Top 10, right behind Hamilton ($2,928,486) and Hello, Dolly! ($2,346,835). Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «