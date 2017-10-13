Bruno Mars Scores The Most American Music Award Nominations

Bruno Mars leads the way with the most nominations at the 45th annual American Music Awards with eight. Mars is nominated for Artist of the Year, Video of the Year, Favorite Male Artist, Favorite Album, Favorite Male Artist (Soul/R&B), Favorite Album (Soul/R&B)Favorite Song (Soul/R&B) and Favorite Song (Adult Contemporary). Drake, Ed Sheeran, Kendrick Lamar, the Weeknd, the Chainsmokers, Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee are also among the top nominees at the awards show. For Artist of the Year, Mars will battle against The Chainsmokers, Drake, Kendrick Lamar and Ed Sheeran and is up against Drake’s More Life and The Weeknd’s Starboy for Album of the Year. The 2017 American Music Awards are slated to air live from Los Angeles on Sunday, November 19. Fans can vote for their favorite at Billboard.com. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «