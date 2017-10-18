Bruno Mars To Headline British Summer Time 2018

Bruno Mars has been tapped as the headlining act for next year’s British Summer Time 2018. He will perform with Khalid as well as other special guests yet to be announced. “Bruno Mars is unquestionably one of the best live performers of his generation and we’re incredibly excited to have him bring his full production magic to Hyde Park,” said James King, Senior Vice President, AEG Presents. Bruno Mars will be performing in London’s Hyde Park as part of British Summer Time 2018 on Saturday July 14. Thus far, Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters has also been announced for British Summer Time. He will perform on July 6. The Killers, Justin Bieber, Tom Petty and Green Day are among the acts who performed last year. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «
