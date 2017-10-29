Bruno Mars To Headline Open’er Festival

Bruno Mars has been announced as the second headlining act for the Open’er Festival. The Gorillaz were announced as the first headlining act earlier this week. Mars is set to take to the stage on Saturday July 7. He will bring his third studio album, 24K Magic, to the stage with his headline performance. The Polish festival, which is hosted at an airfield site near the Gdynia-Kosakowo airport in Gdynia, will take place next year from July 4-7. Last year’s festival saw performances from the likes of Foo Fighters, Radiohead, Lorde, The xx and many more. Mars will also headline one of the dates of British Summer Time 2018, which will take place in London’s Hyde Park next summer. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «