Carrie Underwood Confirms New Concert Doc Details

Carrie Underwood has revealed new details about her upcoming Carrie Underwood: The Storyteller Tour – Stories in the Round, Live from Madison Square Garden DVD. The new concert doc is set to drop on November 17 and recreates the experience of her signature stage show including a 360 degree view of the stage. “No matter where they were – standing, sitting, down low, up high – we are very careful to make sure that everybody would have a unique show,” she told Rolling Stone Country. Full set list from The Storyteller Tour – Stories in the Round, Live from Madison Square Garden: “Renegade Runaway” “Last Name”/”Somethin’ Bad” “Undo It” “Good Girl” “Church Bells” “Cowboy Casanova” “Heartbeat” “Jesus, Take the Wheel” “Wasted” “Blown Away” “Two Black Cadillacs” “Dirty Laundry” “Choctaw County Affair” “I Will Always Love You” “What I Never Knew I Always Wanted: “Mountain Music” (featuring Easton Corbin and The Swon Brothers) “Clock Don’t Stop” “All-American Girl” “Little Toy Guns” “Before He Cheats” “Smoke Break” “Something in the Water” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «