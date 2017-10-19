Carrie Underwood Set For CMA Awards Performance

In addition to serving as co-host, Carrie Underwood will perform at the 51st CMA Awards. Underwood joins fellow performers Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, Alan Jackson, Brothers Osborne, Little Big Town, Old Dominion, Jon Pardi and Thomas Rhett. Additional performers and presenters are expected to be announced in the coming weeks. This year’s top nominee with five mentions, Miranda Lambert, currently has her 11th nomination in the Female Vocalist category, which she has won a record six consecutive times. She reigns as the most awarded female artist in CMA history, having earned 12 trophies since 2010. Brad Paisley and Underwood are back as hosts for the 10th year for the live, three-hour telecast from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, airing Wednesday, November 8th, at 8pm on ABC. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «