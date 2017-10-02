Carrie Underwood Set For Country Rising Benefit Concert

Carrie Underwood will take part in the Country Rising Benefit Concert, which will raise money for hurricane relief efforts in Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and other Caribbean islands affected by recent storms through the Country Rising Fund. Chris Stapleton, George Strait, Garth Brooks, Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Sam Hunt, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Martina McBride and Reba McEntire will all also perform, with a number of additional artists expected to be announced over the coming weeks. The Country Rising benefit show will be held at the Bridgestone Arena on Sunday, November 12th. The evening’s proceeds will be distributed to charitable organizations and recovery programs by the Country Rising Fund, which was established earlier to help those affected by Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, Jose and Maria. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «