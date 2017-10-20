Carrie Underwood To Headline WE Fest 2018

Carrie Underwood has been announced as the headlining act for the WE Fest 2018. She joins Jason Aldean and Florida Georgia Line on the annual festival’s bill. The rest of the lineup has yet to be announced. In past years, WE Fest has hosted Lady Antebellum, Alan Jackson, Brett Eldredge and more. WE Fest 2018 is scheduled for August 2-4, at Soo Pass Ranch in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota. The 2018 festival will be the 36th annual event; it’s billed as the world’s largest country music and camping festival. In the meantime, Underwood will co-host and also perform at the upcoming 51st CMA Awards, which will take place at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, airing Wednesday, November 8, at 8 p.m. on ABC. Underwood will host alongside Brad Paisley for the 10th year running. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «