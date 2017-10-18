Cher Cast In Mamma Mia Sequel

Cher has been cast in the upcoming Mamma Mia sequel Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. The film marks the icon’s first onscreen role since 2010’s Burlesque. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again features Meryl Streep, Julie Walters, Christine Baranski, Amanda Seyfried, Dominic Cooper, Pierce Brosnan, Stellan Skarsgard and Colin Firth as well as younger versions of the characters portrayed by the veterans, played by: Lily James, Alexa Davies, Jessica Keenan Wynn, Jeremy Irvine, Josh Dylan and Hugh Skinner. Ol Parker (The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel) penned the script from a story concocted by him alongside Catherine Johnson and Richard Curtis. Parker is also directing the movie, which is currently in production. The movie began shooting in September in the U.K. and Croatia. Littlestar’s Judy Craymer and Playtone’s Gary Goetzman, who produced the original, will re-team for the sequel. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «