Diana Ross To Receive Lifetime Achievement Award At AMAs

Diana Ross is set to receive the American Music Award of Lifetime Achievement at the 2017 American Music Awards, Dick Clark Productions and ABC have announced. The award recognizes artists who have made outstanding contributions to the music industry and popular culture at large. “I have endless memories of all the years that I have appeared on the American Music Awards,” Ross says in a statement. “It started with Dick Clark and the Caravan of Stars and American Bandstand. It was Dick Clark who said, ‘Music is the soundtrack of our lives.’ So true. I am so excited to be receiving this honorable award.” The American Music Awards will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 19 at 8pm on ABC. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «