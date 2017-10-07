Eagles Set To Appear On Dan Fogelberg Tribute Album

The Eagles will appear on A Tribute to Dan Fogelberg with a cover of Dan Fogelberg’s “Part of the Plan.” A Tribute to Dan Fogelberg will feature Vince Gill delivering “Longer” with Amy Grant as well as recordings by Garth Brooks, Train, Boz Scaggs, Jimmy Buffett and others. “Dan Fogelberg, one of the most popular artists of the ’70s and ’80s, was a key component of the golden age of the singer-songwriter. His second album, the Joe Walsh-produced Souvenirs, hit the top 20 and led Dan into a three-decade run that would include 11 platinum and two gold albums,” record label BMG said. A Tribute to Dan Fogelberg will be released on November 17. A Tribute to Dan Fogelberg was produced by his widow Jean, Norbert Puthman, Chuck Morris, and lifelong friend and manager Irving Azoff. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «