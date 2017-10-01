Eddie Money Lands His Own Reality Series

Eddie Money has landed a new reality series on AXS TV. The new 10-episode series, Real Money, will be centered around his family. Money will also serve as executive producer. “We may not be the typical cookie-cutter family,” said Money, “but we have a strong sense of love and loyalty for each other that really shines through. It’s real, and it’s something I think everyone can relate to. We’re excited to share our lives with America, as they join us on this wild ride. I’ve only got two tickets to paradise, but I’m taking everybody!” For the new venture, Money is joined his wife Laurie, as well as his children/bandmates including singer-songwriter son Dez, who fronts the family act with his band The Faze and plays guitar in his father’s band; son Julian, who plays the drums; and daughter Jesse, a singer. Rounding out the cast is Eddie’s guitarist son Joe and eldest child Zach, who helps run the family business. Production on Real Money has begun. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «