Elton John Reveals Final Dates For Las Vegas Residency

The final show dates for Elton John's Las Vegas residency have been announced. Between April 28th and May 19th, 2018 John will play 14 final shows at the Colosseum at Caesar's Palace. John began doing residency stints at Caesar's Palace back in 2004. His debut began with the "Red Piano," which he played 243 shows. The current residency "Million Dollar Piano" will be a total of 207 shows once completed. Other dates for the Vegas residency are sporadic through November to April, before the climatic show 14-date finale. Tickets for the final shows go on sale Sunday, October 22. The tickets will be available through the Caesar's Palace website.