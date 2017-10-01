Elton John To Release New Greatest Hits Set

Elton John and longtime songwriting partner Bernie Taupin are celebrating the 50th anniversary of their partnership with Diamonds, a new career-spanning box billed as John’s “ultimate” greatest hits compilation. Diamonds will be released in multiple formats, including a double-disc standard edition, two-LP gatefold, or a limited run triple-disc box that adds “personal favorites curated by Elton himself,” a 72-page hardcover book containing the stories behind the songs and five postcard illustrations of John. “We are at 50 years, and our relationship is healthier than it’s ever been,” says John in a press release. “There have been times in our relationship when we’ve written with other people, but it still didn’t stop the love. I love Bernie more than I’ve ever done and I think he probably feels the same way about me, because we’ve both led separate lives; we both write in separate rooms. We have an amazing respect and love for each other that’s only grown.” Diamonds is due out on November 10. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «