Eric Clapton’s Guitar Hits The Auction Block

Eric Clapton's 'Heir To Blackie' guitar, a black and white Stratocaster that was created to emulate his most famous guitar, is set to hit the auction block. The auction is being handled by San Francisco Art Exchange. "It was created in Blackie's image, ultimately with the famed black and white two-tone colors, and upon its completion in 1990 it became Eric's standard go-to instrument throughout the period 1990-1993," a press release reads. According to the press release, Clapton performed "Sunshine of Your Love" on the guitar during the induction of Cream into the Rock Hall of Fame in 1993 and it is the same guitar he utilized throughout the famed Royal Albert Hall "24 Nights" concert performances during 1990-91. The guitar has been referred to as the first officially sanctioned Eric Clapton Signature Stratocaster.