Fergie To Perform At AmFAR Gala Los Angeles

Fergie will perform at the eighth annual amfAR Gala Los Angeles. Additionally, Julia Roberts will be honored with amfAR's Award of Courage, which will be presented to her by longtime friend Tom Hanks. James Corden will host the benefit. The eighth annual amfAR Gala will take place on October 13 at Ron Burkle's Green Acres Estate. Presented by AMTD, Harry Winston, and MAC Viva Glam, the Los Angeles gala will help support amfAR's AIDS research programs. amfAR chairman of the board Kenneth Cole, Burkle, and Untitled Entertainment partner Jason Weinberg are event chairs, while CAA's Kevin Huvane, Bryan Lourd, and Richard Lovett are honorary chairs along with Ida Ziniti. Fergie recently released Double Dutchess, her first release for her Dutchess Music, the label she founded in partnership with BMG.