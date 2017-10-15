Foreigner Musical Set For Summer 2018

Foreigner will debut a brand-new musical titled Jukebox Hero next summer. The new show is based on a screenplay written by Dick Clement and Ian La Frenais. The show will feature the band’s sixteen Top 30 hit songs such as “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded” and “Jukebox Hero.” “Jukebox Hero” is set in Blaydon, Pennsylvania, a rust-belt town dependent on one main industry. The story starts with the closure of its biggest factory and the plight of its now unemployed workforce. The town seeks the help of Blaydon’s most famous son, music superstar Ryan, but returning to Blaydon doesn’t just mean revisiting a town where he’s become a stranger, it means confronting the ghosts of his past. “I never could have imagined when I set out to create Foreigner forty years ago, that we’d still be touring around the world and performing the music we love all these years later,” Mick Jones says. “I am so proud that these songs will now be reinterpreted for stage, and am honored by the team that is helping bring this music to life. I can’t express the gratitude I feel when fans share stories of how our songs have been woven into their milestones and memories over the years. I had so many great times with Foreigner in Canada and I look forward to bringing the band back here for our fortieth-anniversary tour. I’m thrilled that Canada will see the world premiere of our brand-new musical, Jukebox Hero, in 2018.” Jukebox Hero will open first in Calgary on August 10-12, 2018 at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium and then play in Edmonton on August 16-19, 2018 at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «