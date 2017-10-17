Glenn Frey’s L.A. Mansion Goes Up For Sale

The longtime Los Angeles mansion home of the late Glenn Frey has gone up for sale with an asking price of $14.995 million. The palatial spread sits on nearly three-quarters of an acre and features 6 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. According to Variety, the mansion features a formal living room with an over-sized fireplace, a separate dining room with a three-tiered chandelier, and a library/den with another fireplace. A massive open kitchen leads into an informal dining area and family room with a built-in media cabinet, a stone-faced corner fireplace, and a bank of French doors to the backyard. Additionally, an entertainment space in the basement has a bar and a home theater and there’s also a second family room on the second floor along with several guest bedrooms and a master suite comprised of a bedroom with a vaulted ceiling, a separate sitting room, a private terrace, and dual closets and bathrooms. Outside, there are rose gardens, an ornately-tiled swimming pool and spa alongside an open-air cabana, and a guesthouse/fitness room with bathroom. Frey purchased the home in 2002 for $10 million. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «
