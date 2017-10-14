Green Day To Release New Music On Greatest Hits

Green Day has revealed that they will debut some new music on their forthcoming Greatest Hits album. The release boasts the tongue and cheek title Greatest Hits: God’s Favorite Band and will feature a mix of their best loved tracks as well as a few new numbers. In addition to the forthcoming collection the band also revealed they’re working on an American Idiot movie starring Billie Joe Armstrong as St. Jimmy: “That’s the plan right now, yeah,” said Armstrong. “We’ve got a green light from HBO, and the script is currently going through a couple of rewrites here and there, so I’m not sure when exactly we’re going to start shooting, but it’s definitely all systems go at the moment.” The tracklist for Greatest Hits: God’s Favourite Band is: 1. ‘2000 Light Years Away’ 2. ‘Longview’ 3. ‘Welcome To Paradise’ 4. ‘Basket Case’ 5. ‘When I Come Around’ 6. ‘She’ 7. ‘Brain Stew’ 8. ‘Hitchin’ a Ride’ 9. ‘Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)’ 10. ‘Minority’ 11. ‘Warning’ 12. ‘American Idiot’ 13. ‘Boulevard of Broken Dreams’ 14. ‘Holiday’ 15. ‘Wake Me Up When September Ends’ 16. ‘Know Your Enemy’ 17. ’21 Guns’ 18. ‘Oh Love’ 19. ‘Bang Bang’ 20. ‘Still Breathing’ 21. ‘Ordinary World’ (featuring Miranda Lambert) 22. ‘Back In The USA’ Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «