Jennifer Lopez Helps Raise $35 Million For Puerto Rico

Jennifer Lopez, along with her ex-husband Marc Anthony and her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, have raised more than $35 million for Puerto Rico hurricane relief. A spokeswoman said in a statement that the trio raised the money in donations, pledges and their own contributions. About $9 million was raised via the October 14 benefit show “One Voice: Somos Live! A Concert for Disaster Relief,” which the trio hosted. Most of the rest came from corporate donations and pledges. “Tonight, we are all here as one voice, to declare loudly and clearly in English and Spanish to every man woman and child in Puerto Rico and beyond that you are not forgotten, you are not alone. We are all here to help, not just because you are Americans but also because you are family, familia,” Lopez told the crowd during the benefit, according to People. Funds raised will benefit Feeding America, Save the Children, Habitat for Humanity, Unidos for Puerto Rico, United Way, Hispanic Federation’s UNIDOS Fund and UNICEF. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «