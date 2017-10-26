Jennifer Lopez Teams With UNICEF For Puerto Rico Relief

Jennifer Lopez has partnered with UNICEF for a fundraising campaign to help the recovery effort in Puerto Rico. The project is called Trick-Or-Treat for UNICEF and will help the organization raise funding and resources for the Puerto Rico relief through the month of October. “While conditions in Puerto Rico remain challenging, UNICEF U.S.A. is there, working to support children and families as they rebuild,” said Michelle Centeno, senior officer of humanitarian emergencies and executive communications for UNICEF U.S.A. “The scale of need demands that we all play a role in this ongoing effort, and work closely with partners to put children first.” Lopez adds: “When you trick-or-treat for UNICEF U.S.A, you get to be a hero no matter what your costume is,” she said. “You get to help save other kids around the world.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «