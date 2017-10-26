John Lennon’s Yesterday And Today Heading To Auction

John Lennon’s personal copy of the Beatles’ Yesterday And Today, featuring the controversial ‘Butcher Cover,’ will go to auction next month. The album also features Lennon’s signature along with those of Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr. The item is expected to fetch over $200,000. Lennon reportedly traded the album for a reel-to-reel tape of the Beatles tribute supergroup Yellow Matter Custard and filled the blank back cover with an original piece of art in black ink, which depicts a man with a shovel and his dog, both posed in front of a setting sun. Lennon’s version will hit the auction block at Heritage Auctions on November 11. The album was given to Beatles fan and collector Dave Morrell, who was in a studio showing Lennon some of his memorabilia and bootleg material in 1971. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «