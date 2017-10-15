Keith Urban Added As Featured Speaker For SXSW 2018

Keith Urban has been announced as one of the featured speakers at the 2018 South By Southwest Festival in Austin, Texas. “Some of the world’s most imaginative thinkers are part of today’s announcement,” Hugh Forrest, SXSW Chief Programming Officer said in a press release. “These innovative speakers cover the depth and breadth of SXSW content, enhancing our standing as the foremost destination for creative people to gain the practical tools and outside-of-the-box inspiration to achieve their goals.” The 2018 SXSW Conference and Festival runs from March 9-18. Industry professionals and music fans can register to attend beginning October 20. Additional keynote and featured speakers will be announced in November. Fellow musicians Stevie Nicks, Elvis Costello, Ray Davies, Blondie and Mick Fleetwood have spoken in years past. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «