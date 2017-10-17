Keith Urban Added To Country Rising Lineup

Keith Urban is the latest addition to the lineup of the Country Rising benefit concert. Urban joins a lineup that includes George Strait, Sam Hunt, Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean, as well as Dierks Bentley, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Martina McBride, Reba McEntire, and Chris Stapleton. Country Rising, which was originally slated to raise money to support victims of the major hurricanes that have wreaked such devastation across Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico, and the Caribbean Islands in 2017, has now extended its reach to include fundraising for victims of the mass shooting that took place at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas. The concert is set to benefit the Country Rising Fund of the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. The event takes place at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on November 12. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «