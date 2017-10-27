Keith Urban Set For New Year’s Eve In Nashville

Keith Urban has signed on for a performance in Nashville on New Year’s Eve. Urban will serve as the headliner for the event, titled Jack Daniel’s Music City Midnight: New Year’s Eve in Nashville, and will be joined by Maren Morris for the special night. Morris and Urban will be joined by Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Cheap Trick, “Every Little Thing” singer Carly Pearce, R&B artist Jonny P, and the Fisk Jubilee Singers. This year’s event will once again be held at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park in Nashville and is free to the public. The gates of the park will open at 4 p.m. on December 31 and the signature “ball drop” Music Note will be raised at 6:15 p.m. Local figures Storme Warren and Kelly Sutton will emcee and the night will conclude with the Music Note drop and fireworks just after midnight. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «