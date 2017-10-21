Kelly Clarkson Drops ‘Meaning Of Life’

Kelly Clarkson has released “Meaning of Life,” the title track off of her forthcoming studio album. The new cut follows previously released new tracks “Love So Soft” and “Move You.” “Cause when you kiss me I know who I am,” she sings on the new track. “And when you let me feel it I understand/ When I’m lost I just look in your eyes/ You show me the meaning of life.” “‘Meaning of Life’ is the song that started this entire project,” Clarkson tells Rolling Stone. “The vibe, soul and message of this song was very critical to show other writers and producers of the new direction we were taking.” Meaning of Life, her eighth studio album, will be released on October 27. It’s her first full length release since 2015’s Piece By Piece. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «