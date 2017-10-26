Kenny Rogers Gives Final Performance In Nashville

Kenny Rogers performed his final concert in Nashville for a special night of celebration and music titled ‘All In For The Gambler.’ The special event took place at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. “It’s sad on one hand, but on the other hand, you have to do it sooner or later. Either that, or die out there. That wasn’t my choice,” he said. The evening saw a number of artists performing Rogers’ tracks, including the Oak Ridge Boys, Elle King, Justin Moore, Billy Currington, and Jamey Johnson. The evening also saw a special reunion for the Judds. The highlight of the evening was Dolly Parton joining Rogers for their 2013 single “You Can’t Make Old Friends,” before Parton surprised Rogers with a version of her “I Will Always Love You.” The two wound up their performance with 1983’s “Islands In The Stream.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «