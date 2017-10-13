Kenny Rogers To Be Added To Nashville Walk Of Fame

Kenny Rogers is getting his very own star on Nashville’s Walk of Fame. “Kenny Rogers is one of the best storytellers in country music history, with one of the sweetest and most soulful voices,” Mayor Megan Barry said in a statement. “I’m so glad he’ll be able to join all the other amazing artists on the Music City Walk of Fame before he retires after nearly 60 years of making beautiful music.” The induction ceremony, which takes place on October 24 at Walk of Fame Park, is free and open to the public. The following day, on October 25, Rogers music and career will be honored during “All in for the Gambler: Kenny Rogers’ Farewell Concert Celebration,” a tribute concert at Bridgestone Arena featuring several all-star guests, including Dolly Parton, Alison Krauss, Reba McEntire and Chris Stapleton. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «