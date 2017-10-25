Kid Rock Announces New Album Details And Tour

Kid Rock has announced the title of his new album as well as a tour in support of the release. The new album will be titled Sweet Southern Sugar and will include his recent singles “Greatest Show On Earth,” “Po-Dunk,” and “Tennessee Mountain Top.” The run is set to kick off on January 19 at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville and will continue through March 24 when he’ll wrap things up at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas. Sweet Southern Sugar track listing: 01. Greatest Show On Earth 02. Po-Dunk 03. Tennessee Mountain Top 04. I Wonder 05. American Rock N’ Roll 06. Back To The Otherside 07. Raining Whiskey 08. Stand The Pain 09. Sugar Pie Honey Bunch 10. Grandpa’s Jam “Greatest Show On Earth Tour 2018” dates: Jan. 19 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena Jan. 20 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center Jan. 25 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand Theatre Jan. 26 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand Theatre Jan. 27 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand Theatre Feb. 02 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center Feb. 03 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center Feb. 09 – Atlanta, GA – Infinite Energy Arena Feb. 10 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center Feb. 16 – Toronto, ON – Air Canada Centre Feb. 17 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena Feb. 23 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center Feb. 24 – Cleveland, OH – Quicken Loans Arena Mar. 02 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena Mar. 03 – Baltimore, MD – Royal Farms Arena Mar. 09 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center Mar. 10 – Nassau, NY – NYCB Live Mar. 16 – Chicago, IL – United Center Mar. 17 – Omaha, NE – CenturyLink Center Mar. 20 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center Mar. 23 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena Mar. 24 – Las Vegas, NV – Mandalay Bay Events Center Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «