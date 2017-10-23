Kid Rock Drops ‘Tennessee Mountain Top’ Video

Kid Rock has shared his new video for the track “Tennessee Mountain Top.” In the video, Rock rescues a raccoon puppet from Los Angeles before a cross-country journey that finds the two “keeping it country” with some hunting, fishing and partying. “I came here lookin’ for love/ But all I found was sex and drugs/ Strung out, broke down, homesick and thinkin’ of you,” he sings on the track. “There ain’t nothin’ like a Tennessee mountain top/ Some straight shootin’ neighbors that don’t name drop/ With a preacher man prayin’ for peace but still packin’ a gun.” It’s Rock’s third new single this year, but he has also been making headlines with rumors that he is considering a bid for Senate in Michigan. He released a statement earlier this year about his chances noting: “One thing is for sure though.The democrats are ‘shattin’ in their pantaloons’ right now.and rightfully so!” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «