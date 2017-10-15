Lady Antebellum Set For Nashville City Winery Show

Lady Antebellum will headline the 10th annual Musicians on Call concert in Nashville. The show will take place at City Winery. The show will be hosted by Bobby Bones and benefit presenting sponsor National Geographic’s Bedside Performance Programs that serve veterans across the country. “Musicians On Call is always something we’re quick to be part of,” said Lady Antebellum’s Charles Kelley in a statement. “We’ve seen firsthand how powerful music is, especially in tough times, so we’re looking forward to helping celebrate their 10th anniversary.” Musicians on Call is a nonprofit group that brings live and recorded music to patients in health care facilities nationwide. The special concert will take place on October 26. Tickets to Musicians on Call’s Lady Antebellum concert start at $100. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «