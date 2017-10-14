Lady Gaga Reschedules European Dates And Hits The Studio

Lady Gaga has rescheduled a slate of European dates this week and has also made her return to the studio. She shared the news in a series of posts via Instagram in which she updated fans on her ongoing health struggles and says that while she’s not ready for a tour across the pond, she can certainly handle some studio time. “Nothing like studio therapy… had so much fun in the studio. Made me feel like a star like the ones in the sky, you know..the real kind,” she wrote alongside a pic in the studio in which she’s donning a glammed up gym outfit. She broke news of the postponement in an official statement back in September through promoter Live Nation, who explained: “Lady Gaga is suffering from severe physical pain that has impacted her ability to perform,” tour promoter Live Nation said in a statement at the time. “She remains under the care of expert medical professionals who recommended the postponement.” Rescheduled dates: Jan. 14 – Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi Jan. 16 – Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi Jan. 18 – Milan, Italy @ Mediolanum Forum Jan. 20 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome Jan. 22 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis Jan. 24 – Hamburg, Germany @ Barclaycard Arena Jan. 31 – Birmingham, UK @ Arena Birmingham Feb. 1 – Birmingham, UK @ Genting Arena Feb. 4 – London, UK @ The O2 Feb. 6 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena Feb. 8 – London, UK @ The O2 Feb. 11 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion Feb. 13 – Cologne, Germany @ LANXESS Arena Feb. 15 – Stockholm, Sweden Feb. 17 – Copenhagen, Denmark Feb. 20 – Paris, France @ Accorhotels Arena Feb. 21 – Paris, France @ Accorhotels Arena Feb. 23 – Berlin, Germany Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «