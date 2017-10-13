Lionel Richie Buys The Rights To Curtis Mayfield Biopic

Lionel Richie has secured the rights to Curtis Mayfield’s life story and will produce a new biopic about the late singer. Richie’s RichLion Productions has acquired the rights from the Curtis Mayfield Estate, Deadline reports. “It’s an honor for me to bring the life of one of my idols and friend to the screen,” Richie said in a statement. “I’m so grateful to be working closely with [Mayfield’s widow] Altheida Mayfield, [son] Cheaa Mayfield and the Curtis Mayfield Estate and couldn’t be happier to be moving forward on this amazing project about a one-of-a-kind music genius.” Altheida Mayfield added, “It’s time to celebrate and re-evaluate Curtis’ legacy. For years, too many others have tried to claim what he alone did. He was a genius, always stood on his own.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «