Lorde Teases New Track On Twitter

Lorde has teased something new on Twitter, sending rumors swirling that new music could possibly on the way. After tweeting "will u love me? will u?," Lorde shared a new 19-second clip of a new song featuring the lyrics "I just want your love . . . I just want your heartbreaking love." Lorde last released Melodrama in June. "I basically turned 19 and the world was like: 'Alright, we're going to toss everything up in the air and it's all going to come down in a really crazy way,'" she told Vogue Australia of the inspiration behind Melodrama. "All of a sudden I moved out of home, I went through a break-up. It felt like every day and every night I was totally having my mind blown by all these new things. I really felt like a young adult for the first time, kind of socially . . . That period was so creative I just was like: 'Oh, my God.' I just couldn't write it all down fast enough. So that's very much what the record centered around."